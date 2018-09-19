Police: Ex-Con Had Kilo+ Of Heroin, Three Guns, $15,000 Cash In Lyndhurst Street-Drug Factory

Police from different counties teamed up to seize more than a kilo of heroin, three guns and nearly $15,000 while arresting an ex-con who they said operated a drug factory at his Lyndhurst apartment.

Abdur Rahim-Jamal Smallwood, 42, also had a pound and a half of pot, more than six ounces of cocaine, dozens of Suboxone strips and a small bag of Ectascy ( see photos above ), they said.

It began with a tip, investigated by Paterson detectives, of dealing outside the Silk City strip club at First Avenue and East 19th Street (Route 20), city Police Director Jerry Speziale said Saturday.

Paterson and Lyndhurst police teamed up, seizing Smallwood and searching his Union At Lyndhurst apartment just off Routes 3 and 17, Speziale said.

Much of the drugs had been bagged or were in the process of being packaged, the director said, adding that grinders, a heat sealer, stamp pads and other manufacturing devices were found.

The guns seized were a Taurus .45-caliber PT145PRO, a Glock .40-caliber 23 with a 22-found magazine and a Colt 38 Special, Speziale said.

Smallwood faces dozens of charges combined from both departments for drug and weapons possession, as well as for having hollow-point bullets and a high-capacity magazine.

“This was a significant arrest and the closure of a major heroin distribution operation,” Speziale said, praising the “lack of territorial touchiness” between his and the Lyndhurst departments.

