Police Lieutenant From Carlstadt Arrested On DWI, Cocaine Charges

A North Bergen police lieutenant was suspended from the department after he was arrested on DWI and drug charges last weekend in East Rutherford, authorities said.

Alex J. Guzman, 39 of Carlstadt is scheduled for a first appearance in Bergen County Superior Court on Aug. 22, facing allegations he was in possession of cocaine when he was arrested Saturday evening, East Rutherford police said.

Guzman was immediately suspended when the department was notified of his arrest, North Bergen Police Chief Robert Dowd said in a statement to the Jersey Journal.

East Rutherford police received a report just before 9 p.m. Saturday of a vehicle stopped near Paterson Avenue and Hackensack Street and the person inside may have been in need of help, police said.

Responding officers made contact with the driver, later identified as Guzman, and determined he was intoxicated and had a white powdery substance on him that they suspected to be cocaine, borough police said.

Guzman was placed under arrest and transported to East Rutherford police headquarters. There, he was processed and issued motor vehicle summonses for driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle while in possession of narcotics, authorities said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.