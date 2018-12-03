Police: Man Masturbates In Front Of Paramus Doctor's Patients

A Rockland man with a history of lewdness arrests masturbated while shoving the handle of a toilet bowl scrubber up his anus in front of fellow patients in a Paramus doctor’s office, said authorities who arrested him.

Responding officers found 47-year-old Brian Bates of Spring Valley with the bathroom door to the Ridgewood Avenue doctor’s office open “while masturbating and simultaneously attempting to penetrate his anus with the handle of the toilet bowl scrubber,” Police Chief Kenneth Ehrenberg said.

“This act was witnessed by several adult females who were in the office,” Ehrenberg said.

Bates was processed and taken to New Bridge Medical Center for evaluation.

Among his previous arrests, Bates touched his exposed penis in front of three children – 8, 9 and 11 years old –masturbated in front of two women and exposed himself to a 4-year-old girl, all at a Paramus Barnes & Noble between October 1997 and February 1998, the chief said.

