Police: Man Who Slashed, Stabbed Rutherford Woman Surrenders In Blood-Stained Clothes

Jerry DeMarco
Gabriel Mercado Photo Credit: Courtesy: RUTHERFORD PD
Santiago Avenue Photo Credit: Googlemaps

UPDATE: A Jersey City man accused of repeatedly slashing and stabbing a 24-year-old Rutherford woman Monday morning was still wearing blood-stained clothing when he surrendered to authorities who charged him with attempted murder, police told Daily Voice.

Family members alerted to the manhunt brought Gabriel Mercado, 22, to the Essex County Sheriff's Department in Newark, where Rutherford detectives picked him up, Capt. Patrick Feliciano said.

"He was still wearing clothing with blood on it," Feliciano said.

The victim was in surgery at Hackensack University Medical Center after being slashed and stabbed repeatedly on her face, arms, legs and elbow on Santiago Place near Francisco Avenue, the captain said.

Although severe, the injuries didn't appear life-threatening, he said.

The motive was still unclear: Mercado had worked with the woman but the two didn't have a personal relationship, Feliciano said.

Police were processing Mercado on attempted murder and illegal weapons charges before sending him to the Bergen County Jail.

