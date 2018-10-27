Police: Paramus High Cross Country Runners Struck In Hit-Run, Driver Sought

Authorities are seeking the driver who they said struck two Paramus High School cross country runners knocking them to the ground and then fled the scene.

A red SUV was stopped at the intersection of Haase Avenue and Spring Valley Road when the 14-year-old girls ran across, at approximately 4:30 p.m., Deputy Chief Robert Guidetti said.

The driver -- a light-skinned female with brown hair -- pulled out and struck the teens, who fell to the ground and suffered non life-threatening injuries, Guidetti said.

The athletes returned to Paramus High School and told the principal about the incident, police said.

The incident is under investigation by Paramus police's traffic bureau. Anyone with information can call 201-262-3400 x1160.

