Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: One-Armed Man Charged In North Jersey Mobile Home Burglary, Police Say
DV Pilot police & fire

Police: Paramus High Cross Country Runners Struck In Hit-Run, Driver Sought

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
The incident occurred at Haase Avenue and Spring Valley Road.
The incident occurred at Haase Avenue and Spring Valley Road. Photo Credit: Google Maps

Authorities are seeking the driver who they said struck two Paramus High School cross country runners knocking them to the ground and then fled the scene.

A red SUV was stopped at the intersection of Haase Avenue and Spring Valley Road when the 14-year-old girls ran across, at approximately 4:30 p.m., Deputy Chief Robert Guidetti said.

The driver -- a light-skinned female with brown hair -- pulled out and struck the teens, who fell to the ground and suffered non life-threatening injuries, Guidetti said.

The athletes returned to Paramus High School and told the principal about the incident, police said.

The incident is under investigation by Paramus police's traffic bureau. Anyone with information can call 201-262-3400 x1160.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.