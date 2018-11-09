Police: Recent Little Ferry Car Burglary Victim Chases Down Thief Who Broke Into Neighbor's Car

A recent car burglary victim from Little Ferry helped police catch a repeat offender who'd just broken into his neighbor's car early Sunday.

The Good Samaritan followed 20-year-old Jason Castro down Merhrhof Road after seeing him inside his neighbor's car just before dawn, Detective Sgt. Ronald Klein Jr. said.

"It's him!" the 50-year-old resident said, pointing out Castro to responding Officers Carl Strunk, James Rose, Angelo Ratto, and George Shaihanian, the sergeant said.

Castro, who lives on Lincoln Street, is familiar to police.

His record includes parole violations and arrests last year for a string of burglaries and thefts in Ridgefield Park, as well as for employing a juvenile in committing a crime.

Little Ferry police charged Castro on Sunday with three counts of burglary and one of theft -- for valuables taken from one of the vehicles, Klein said.

Additional charges were expected, he said.

Castro remained held Monday in the Bergen County Jail pending a detention hearing.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.