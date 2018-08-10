Police Rescue Unresponsive 3-Week-Old After Clifton Mom Leaves Him In Hot Car To Go Shopping

A mother was charged with child endangerment after leaving her three-week-old newborn in a hot car while she went grocery shopping, authorities confirmed Monday.

Temperatures outdoor had reached 90 degrees as the mother went shopping on Lakeview Avenue while leaving the boy in the car with the windows up, witnesses told Daily Voice.

Responding police officers used a tool to jimmy the door open and get the limp, unresponsive boy out of the vehicle, as a crowd of onlookers grew.

Firefighters took the infant to the hospital, they said.

"The child is fine now," Assistant Passaic County Prosecutor Gina Pfund told Daily Voice on Monday.

The mother, meanwhile, was charged with child endangerment and released pending prosecution.

Authorities were initially withholding her identity while they continued investigating.

Daily Voice asked Monday morning that it be released, given the severity of the allegations and the fact that an arrest was made.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.