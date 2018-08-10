Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Franklin Lakes Underage Drinking Party Crashed, Intoxicated Girl Hospitalized
DV Pilot police & fire

Police Rescue Unresponsive 3-Week-Old After Clifton Mom Leaves Him In Hot Car To Go Shopping

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Lakeview Avenue
Lakeview Avenue Photo Credit: Googlemaps

A mother was charged with child endangerment after leaving her three-week-old newborn in a hot car while she went grocery shopping, authorities confirmed Monday.

Temperatures outdoor had reached 90 degrees as the mother went shopping on Lakeview Avenue while leaving the boy in the car with the windows up, witnesses told Daily Voice.

Responding police officers used a tool to jimmy the door open and get the limp, unresponsive boy out of the vehicle, as a crowd of onlookers grew.

Firefighters took the infant to the hospital, they said.

"The child is fine now," Assistant Passaic County Prosecutor Gina Pfund told Daily Voice on Monday.

The mother, meanwhile, was charged with child endangerment and released pending prosecution.

Authorities were initially withholding her identity while they continued investigating.

Daily Voice asked Monday morning that it be released, given the severity of the allegations and the fact that an arrest was made.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.