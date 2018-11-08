Police Seek Help Finding Hit-Run SUV That Struck Bicyclist In Tenafly

Tenafly police turned to the public for help finding an SUV driver who struck a bicyclist Saturday afternoon, breaking the victim's leg.

The 28-year-old victim also had facial cuts when taken to Hackensack University Medical Center after the crash on County Road near Mahan Street around 4:15 p.m., Capt. Michael deMoncada said.

Surveillance video from a local business shows another vehicle stopping as the white SUV comes careening around a corner and swerving onto the sidewalk.

The mid-sized SUV crossed into oncoming traffic and hit a utility pole before striking the bicyclist, deMoncada said

"We believe the involved vehicle was traveling northbound on County Road, crossed over the double yellow lines, struck a utility pole and crashed into bicyclist on the sidewalk at the intersection of Mahan Street," the captain said.

The SUV then continued north on County Road towards Cresskill, he said.

Another bicyclist riding with the victim wasn't injured, deMoncada said.

The SUV sustained substantial front-end damage, deMoncada said.

Tenafly police were investigating, assisted by the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office.

The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence.

Anyone with information that could help find whoever was responsible is asked to call Tenafly police: (201) 568-5100 .

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.