Police Suspect DWI In Hawthorne Crash

A collision in Hawthorne led to charges against one of the drivers, whom police suspected of driving under the influence.

Borough police, firefighters and EMS responded to Tuesday's crash involving a Jeep and Volkswagen Jetta -- whose driver had to be extricated -- at the intersection of Goffel Road and Warburton Avenue.

One driver was expected to be taken into custody for processing by police after being released from the hospital. At least one other occupant of one of the vehicles was hospitalized, as well.

A flatbed tow truck removed both wrecks from the roadway. Firefighters tended to a fuel spill.

Boyd A. Loving contributed to this account.

******

ALSO SEE (VIDEO/PHOTOS): Hawthorne firefighters rescued a driver whose car barreled down an embankment and over a wall into Goffel Brook near Route 208 Tuesday night.

https://southpassaic.dailyvoice.com/police-fire/videophotos-firefighters-rescue-driver-after-car-falls-into-brook-off-route-208/741884/

******

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.