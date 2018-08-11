Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Northern Valley Daily Voice

Police Ticket Unlicensed Pickup Driver Who Smashed Through Hackensack Basement Apartment Window

by Jerry DeMarco & Cecilia Levine
At the scene.
At the scene. Photo Credit: COURTESY: City of Hackensack Fire Dept.

The driver of a pickup truck that hit two cars before plowing through the basement window of a Hackensack apartment on Monday didn't have a license, said police who also charged him with careless driving and failing to maintain a lane.

Luis M. Castellanos, 24, of Jackson Avenue in Hackensack, "was driving southbound on Linden Street when, due to an unknown distraction, he failed to maintain his lane of travel and struck two parked vehicles," Capt. Brian Corcoran said.

The crash sent the pickup careening across a lawn and through the window of a Linden Street apartment, which city building officials deemed uninhabitable, the captain said.

No one was in the apartment when the crash occurred just after noon on Monday, he said.

Castellanos sustained minor injuries and refused medical attention, Corcoran said.

The pickup and two vehicles it hit all had to be towed from the scene, the captain said.

Responders included city police, firefighters and building officials, as well as a Hackensack University Medical Center ambulance crew.

