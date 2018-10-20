Police: Trio Shopped With Stolen Card Numbers At Hackensack Bloomingdales

A trio of men shopping with stolen credit card numbers were arrested by Hackensack police, said authorities who charged them.

On Monday at approximately 8:20 p.m., Hackensack police officers were dispatched to Bloomingdales at The Shops at Riverside for a fraud in progress, Captain Frank Aquila said.

The three suspects -- Andrew Parkes, 31 of Jamaica, New York; Demetri Stewart, 26 of Jamaica, New York; and Lernard Lawley, 31 of Brooklyn, New York -- were at the register of Bloomingdales at The Shops at Riverside paying at the register when police arrived, Aquila said.

Officer Panagiotis Seretis watched the three suspects close a transaction at a register, which store security told him was being done with a stolen credit card number, the captain said. The New York men gathered the merchandise and walked toward the exit, moving faster when they noticed Seretis watching, police said.

Seretis -- along with assistance from Officer John Tanucilli, Detective James Han -- ordered the men to stop near the exit, which they did, Aquila said. Further investigation revealed that the suspects had conducted an earlier, fraudulent transaction while at Bloomingdales, which were discovered in the suspects' vehicle -- which was impounded, Aquila said.

All three suspects were arrested and charged with:

Parkes: Impersonation, receiving stolen property, hindering, possession of marijuana and false government documents.

Demetri: Receiving Stolen Property.

Lernard: Receiving Stolen Property.

