Police Urge Caution After Growing Cellphone Delivery Scam Fools Glen Rock Resident

In what’s become a common scam, a thief had an illegally purchased iPhone shipped to the home of a Glen Rock woman who may end up being a victim.

After receiving the package, the borough resident notified Fed-Ex and arranged to have it picked up, Police Chief Dean Ackermann said.

She was waiting for the Fed-Ex driver to arrive, Ackermann said, when a woman came to her door, claiming that it was her phone but had ended up at the wrong address.

“The woman then took the package and left the area in a dark SUV,” Ackermann said.

It wasn’t until a Fed Ex driver showed up later that the woman realized she’d been duped, the chief said.

“Fed Ex has opened an internal review of the matter and detectives will be following up on the matter,” he said, adding that the resident was “checking her credit accounts for any sign of fraud.”

Ackermann reminded residents to be wary of unexpected deliveries and to notify police immediately of suspicious incidents.

