Police Warn Parents About Private Snapchat Feature

Jerry DeMarco
“This section is passcode protected and is where images/videos can be saved privately,” police said.
Police are warning parents about a Snapchat feature that they might not be aware of.

“There is a section that is hiding in plain sight: It is called ‘My Eyes Only,’ found in the camera roll,” Ridgefield Park police warned on Friday.

“This section is passcode protected and is where images/videos can be saved privately,” the department wrote. “Items in this section would be images/videos taken by your child with that specific device.”

To see if your child has activated this private area:

  • Open Snapchat (it should open to the camera);
  • Swipe the screen upward, which should take you to "Memories";
  • Find "My Eyes Only" at the top of the menu bar (it’s on the end, so you may need to swipe left);

“This menu item is only visible on the device if it has been activated,” the department advised.

MORE INFO: https://support.snapchat.com/en-US/a/my-eyes-only

Village police urged sharing this information “with any and all parents whose children use Snapchat.”

