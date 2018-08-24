Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Breaking News: Child Services Worker Commits Suicide At Paramus Office
Police Warn Parents Of Bogus Text -- With Blatant Typo -- Telling Girls To Run Away From Home

The text bears a Dallas area code.
Photo Credit: COURTESY: Saddle River PD

It bears a blatant typo, but Saddle River police – just to be sure – are warning parents about a bogus text message apparently sent to young girls telling them to run away from home.

“STOP WHAT YOU ARE DOING AND RUN AWAY FROM HOME!” the text says.

“Bad pleople are after you.”

Yes, the bogus text -- which bears a Dallas area code -- says “pleople.”

“Looks like someone didn't make it to spelling bee,” a Facebook user commented.

“Girl please ... this looks so obviously fake,” one wrote.

“Maybe not to a younger girl,” another responded.

“Please speak with your children about this message and how to treat other strange messages in the future,” Saddle River police urged. “If you or your child received this message please make it a matter of record with your local police department.”

