Pompton Lakes Porch Pirate Caught With Kiddie Porn, Passaic Sheriff Say

A Pompton Lakes man with a history of porch piracy was caught trafficking child pornography, Passaic County Sheriff Richard H. Berdnik said.

Samer Alabdalrazzag, 25, was charged following a warranted search of his home after Berdnik’s Internet Crime Against Children Task Force “received information regarding [him] sharing four image files of child pornography for other social media users to view,” the sheriff said.

“A search on [Alabdalrazzag's] cellular telephone revealed an additional image of child pornography,” Berdnik said. “Detectives will continue to search for additional files of child pornography that may be stored on items seized from [his] residence.

It was around this time two years ago that an off-duty Lodi police officer led his Wayne colleagues to Alabdalrazzag, who they said was following delivery trucks and swiping packages off porches.

It wasn't hard to spot him: Alabdalrazzag was driving a 2003 Mercedes Benz E-Class with a temporary “donut” tire on the rear passenger side, Wayne Police Capt. Laurence Martin said at the time.

The suspect and the older model, blue sedan were also captured on home surveillance video during another theft on Jessica Way, Martin said.

A package was taken from a Baywood Avenue home a short time later -- and another from a Lionshead Drive West residence. The latter was caught on video, as well, the captain said.

Officers Robert Fernandez and Skylar Cauceglia went to Alabdalrazzag's house and grabbed him when a tow truck pulled up with his car (the donut went flat) and he got out of the rig's cab, Martin said. Proceeds from the thefts were in the Mercedes, he said.

Alabdalrazzag remained held Friday in the Passaic County Jail following Wednesday's arrest. He's charged with distributing, maintaining and possessing child pornography.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.