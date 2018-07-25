Port Authority PD Chase Ends When Woman In Window Points Officers To Hiding Suspect

Port Authority police were searching for a suspect who’d just bailed out of a stolen car near the Holland Tunnel when an elderly apartment building resident pointed from her window to a couch in the alleyway below.

There, they said, they found the driver who tried to elude them covered in a blanket.

Officer Joshua Oliveri first stopped 46-year-old Ismael Hernandez on Hoboken Avenue Thursday night because the vehicle he was driving didn’t have a license plate, Port Authority spokesman Lenis Rodrigues said.

Hernandez immediately hopped out and took off, she said.

Oliveri chased him, joined by fellow PAPD Officer Edward Gray and an off-duty Hoboken police detective.

They reached an apartment building on Palisade Avenue when the woman in the window caught Gray’s eye.

Hernandez was charged with possession of stolen property, eluding, resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia, Rodrigues said.

