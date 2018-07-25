Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Section Of Railroad Bridge Collapses In Ridgefield Park
DV Pilot police & fire

Port Authority PD Chase Ends When Woman In Window Points Officers To Hiding Suspect

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
The driver bailed out of the stopped car and ran, said PAPD police who caught him.
The driver bailed out of the stopped car and ran, said PAPD police who caught him. Photo Credit: IMAGES: Courtesy PORT AUTHORITY PD

Port Authority police were searching for a suspect who’d just bailed out of a stolen car near the Holland Tunnel when an elderly apartment building resident pointed from her window to a couch in the alleyway below.

There, they said, they found the driver who tried to elude them covered in a blanket.

Officer Joshua Oliveri first stopped 46-year-old Ismael Hernandez on Hoboken Avenue Thursday night because the vehicle he was driving didn’t have a license plate, Port Authority spokesman Lenis Rodrigues said.

Hernandez immediately hopped out and took off, she said.

Oliveri chased him, joined by fellow PAPD Officer Edward Gray and an off-duty Hoboken police detective.

They reached an apartment building on Palisade Avenue when the woman in the window caught Gray’s eye.

Hernandez was charged with possession of stolen property, eluding, resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia, Rodrigues said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.