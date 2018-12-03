Pre-Dawn Paterson Police Raid Produces Eight Pounds Of Pot, 2½ Ounces Of Cocaine, 72 THC Tubes

A pre-dawn apartment raid led to the arrest of an ex-con who Paterson police said had more than eight pounds of pot, 2½ ounces of cocaine and 72 THC oil cartridges for sale.

Nicco G. Lago, 28, was charged with various possession with intent counts after finding the cocaine packaged in 52 individual bags and the marijuana packaged in 63 bags and five jars, Police Director Jerry Speziale said.

Lago also had the THC tubes, eight Xanax pills and drug paraphernalia in his Camden Street home during the raid by members of the Narcotics Division -- assisted by the Emergency Response Team – following neighbors’ complaints, Speziale said.

