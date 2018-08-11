Prosecutor: Couple Had Coke, Pot, 4 Kids In Englewood Apartment

A couple had four children in an Englewood apartment when police raided it and found crack and pot, authorities said Tuesday.

Varian H. Hooks, 28, who rents the Mattlage Place apartment, and 29-year-old Christina L. Robinson of Paterson were charged with drug offenses and child endangerment after a raid led by a Bergen County Regional SWAT team, Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said.

A judge ordered Hooks released with conditions. Robinson also was released pending an Aug. 22 first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Calo thanked the SWAT team, the Bergen County Sheriff’s Office and Englewood police for their assistance.

