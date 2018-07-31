Prosecutor: Cresskill 'Girl Friday' Embezzles $1 Million-Plus From Employer

A now-former administrative assistant from Cresskill embezzled more than $1 million from her Bergen County employer by writing and cashing checks and then cooking the books, authorities said.

Tina Madison, 56, took the money over the course of nearly eight years, forging signatures and endorsements and then either cashing or depositing the checks in her own account, Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said.

“To conceal the theft, Madison altered the victim’s bank statements, which she would then file for record-keeping purposes,” Calo said.

Madison, of Poplar street, was charged with theft by deception, forgery, records tampering and money laundering following an investigation by the prosecutor’s Financial Crimes Unit.

She was scheduled for an Aug. 15 first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.