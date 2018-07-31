Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: STORMY FRIDAY: Homes Hit By Tree In Glen Rock, Lightning In Ramsey
DV Pilot police & fire

Prosecutor: Cresskill 'Girl Friday' Embezzles $1 Million-Plus From Employer

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Tina Madison
Tina Madison Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy BERGEN COUNTY PROSECUTOR

A now-former administrative assistant from Cresskill embezzled more than $1 million from her Bergen County employer by writing and cashing checks and then cooking the books, authorities said.

Tina Madison, 56, took the money over the course of nearly eight years, forging signatures and endorsements and then either cashing or depositing the checks in her own account, Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said.

“To conceal the theft, Madison altered the victim’s bank statements, which she would then file for record-keeping purposes,” Calo said.

Madison, of Poplar street, was charged with theft by deception, forgery, records tampering and money laundering following an investigation by the prosecutor’s Financial Crimes Unit.

She was scheduled for an Aug. 15 first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.