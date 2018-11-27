Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Edgewater PD: Drunken Restaurant Patron Hits Pedestrian, 65, Tries To Flee
DV Pilot police & fire

Prosecutor: Englewood Pre-Teen Endured Nine Years Of Sexual Abuse By Hackensack Man

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Carl Johnson
Carl Johnson Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy BERGEN COUNTY PROSECUTOR

A 64-year-old unemployed Hackensack man sexually abused an Englewood girl several times over the course of nine years, said authorities who arrested him.

Authorities began investigating after Englewood police “received a report that Carl Johnson engaged in sexual acts with a child under the age of thirteen in Englewood on numerous occasions between 2009 and 2015,” Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said Friday.

Johnson remained held Friday in the Bergen County Jail, charged with aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault by contact and child endangerment following his arrest last week by members of the prosecutor’s Special Victims Unit and city police.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.