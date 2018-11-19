Prosecutor: Fleeing Clifton Motorcyclist Killed After Steering Into Oncoming Traffic

Contact Us
Jerry DeMarco
Authorities asked that anyone who might have witnessed the crash or has information that could help investigators contact 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or Clifton PD: (973) 470-5908. Photo Credit: Jerry DeMarco

A 20-year-old motorcyclist from Clifton who'd just been stopped by police roared off into oncoming traffic and was struck and killed by a sedan, authorities said.

Police had pulled over Joshua Montan on Main Avenue before he sped off just after 4 p.m. Wednesday, authorities said.

The bike then crashed head-on into a 2013 Toyota Camry driven by a 75-year-old Clifton woman, they said.

The victim was taken to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

The elderly driver wasn’t injured.

Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes asked that anyone who might have witnessed the crash or has information that could help investigators contact her office’s tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or contact the Clifton Police Department Traffic Division: (973) 470-5908 .

