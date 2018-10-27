Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot police & fire

Prosecutor: Lodi Teacher, Mayor's Daughter Charged In Student Sex Case

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Stephanie Carafa, 32 of Lodi.
Stephanie Carafa, 32 of Lodi. Photo Credit: BCPO

Authorities arrested a 32-year-old Lodi middle school teacher who they said exchanged sexual photos and engaged in "inappropriate sexual conduct" with a student under 16 years old.

Stephanie Carafa, 32, is a teacher at Thomas Jefferson Middle School and the daughter of longtime borough mayor Emil Carafa. She was arrested Saturday on charges of child endangerment and aggravated criminal sexual contact, Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said.

A detention hearing is scheduled for Nov. 2 in Hackensack.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.