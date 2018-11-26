Prosecutor: Lodi Truck Driver, 21, Gathered, Shared Child Porn

A tow truck driver from Lodi trafficked child pornography, said authorities who arrested him.

Cody T. Wurttemberger, 21, collected, viewed and shared images “depicting nude or sexually explicit prepubescent and pubescent children,” Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said Thursday.

Wurttemberger was arrested during a raid of his Main Street home on Wednesday and charged with possession of child pornography, Calo said.

He remained held in the Bergen County Jail pending a detention hearing Thursday in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

The prosecutor thanked Lodi police for their assistance, as well as the Lyndhurst and Rochelle Park police departments, who participate in his Cyber Crimes Task Force.

