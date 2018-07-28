Contact Us
Prosecutor: Lyndhurst Telemarketer Tried Luring Juvenile To His Home

Jerry DeMarco
Jeffrey Holt
Jeffrey Holt Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy BERGEN COUNTY PROSECUTOR

A telemarketer from Lyndhurst approached a youngster on the street, made sexually inappropriate comments and then extended an invitation to go to his home, said authorities who arrested him.

Jeffrey Holt, 31, was released pending an Aug. 15 first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack, Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said Tuesday.

Lyndhurst police and members of his Special Victims Unit zeroed in on Holt after being told that he “approached a juvenile in Lyndhurst, engaged the juvenile in sexually inappropriate conversation, and invited the juvenile back to his residence,” Calo said.

Holt is charged with luring and child endangerment, the prosecutor said.

