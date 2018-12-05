Contact Us
Prosecutor: Manager From South Hackensack Embezzled $150,000 From Fair Lawn Pediatric Office

Nicholas Caruso
Nicholas Caruso Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy BERGEN COUNTY PROSECUTOR

The former office manager for a Fair Lawn pediatric practice swiped $150,000 from his employer’s bank and Amazon accounts to pay his own bills and buy himself things, authorities said.

Nicholas Caruso, 49, of South Hackensack, "gained access to his employer’s business checking account and used online banking and bill pay services to pay his own personal expenses,” Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said. “Those expenses included credit card and vehicle finance charges.

“Caruso also established an Amazon account in his employer’s name, which was attached to the business checking account for payment purposes.”

Detectives from Calo’s Financial Crimes Unit investigated and arrested Caruso for thefts that the prosecutor said continued from July 2015 through this past September, when he left the practice to work for another in Hackensack.

Caruso was released pending a Dec. 26 first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack on charges of theft by deception and computer-related theft.

