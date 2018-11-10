Prosecutor: Mexican Duo Nabbed With $3M In Heroin, Meth, Fentanyl, ICE Issues Detainers

Two brothers from Sinaloa, Mexico were caught in Hasbrouck Heights with dozens of pounds of heroin, crystal meth and fentanyl worth a combined $3 million on the street, Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo announced Tuesday.

Rumulo Chaidez Medrano, 26, and Arcenio Chaidez Medrano, 36, were carrying nearly 29 pounds of crystal methamphetamine, more than seven pounds of heroin, three pounds of raw fentanyl and 6,255 fentanyl tablets for sale when detectives from his office moved in and nabbed the pair, Calo said.

ICE immediately issued detainers on both men, who remained held Tuesday in the Bergen County Jail pending a Nov. 21 first appearance on various drug counts, the prosecutor said.

Arcenio Chaidez Medrano also was charged with carrying a bogus government-issued ID.

