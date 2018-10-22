Prosecutor: North Jersey Brothers Had Pounds Of Pot Sent Via Mail Stream

A pair of North Jersey brothers were arrested on drug charges after authorities found one of them picking up a package containing several pounds of pot from the post office.

An investigation led to the Oct. 24 arrest of Aldo Perez, 29 of Cliffside Park, and his brother, William Perez, 31 of Seacaucus, Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo announced.

Aldo Perez was arrested Wednesday after picking up a piece of mail containing approximately five pounds of marijuana and 50 pre-rolled marijuana and Kief cigars from the Cliffside Park Post Office, Calo said.

A search of his home turned up more marijuana, five hash oil vaporizers -- in addition to the one he had on him at the time of his arrest -- and more drug paraphernalia, according to the prosecutor.

That same day, authorities arrested Perez' older brother, who had a small amount of marijuana on him at the time, the prosecutor said.

A search William Perez' home yielded approximately three pounds of marijuana, 20 hash oil vaporizer cartridges and other drug-related paraphernalia, according to Calo.

The Perez brothers are facing multiple drug-related charges and Aldo was served a disorderly person's offense, the prosecutor said.

The pair were released pending a first appearance in Hackensack's Central Judicial Processing Court on Nov. 7.

