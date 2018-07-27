Prosecutor: Paramus Bust Follows Undercover Cocaine Buys

A Paterson man had already made several cocaine sales to an undercover Bergen County prosecutor’s detective when investigators and officers moved in an arrested him in Paramus, authorities said.

Samuel Rodriguez, 45, spent a day in the Bergen County Jail before a judge ordered him released following his arrest Thursday, records show.

Investigators made quick work of the case after Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said they received a tip earlier this month that Rodriguez was dealing.

“During the course of an investigation, [Rodriguez] distributed cocaine to an undercover detective on multiple occasions, including Thursday…when he was arrested in Paramus,” Calo said.

Rodrigjez is charged with selling the cocaine, as well as with having it and Oxycodone.

******

ALSO SEE: Paramus police busted an Englewood man who tweeted a video of himself urinating on a borough police car while it was parked at a local mall.

https://paramus.dailyvoice.com/police-fire/paramus-pd-nabs-englewood-man-who-tweeted-video-of-himself-urinating-on-police-car/740319/

******

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.