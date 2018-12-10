Prosecutor: Teaneck Butcher Sexually Assaulted Child Multiple Times For 2 Years

A 28-year-old Teaneck butcher sexually assaulted a child multiple times over the course of two years, said authorities who arrested him.

On Tuesday, Teaneck police received a report that Jairo Santos-Urena -- who works as a butcher -- engaged in sexual acts with a child under the age of 13 in the township several times between 2015 and 2017, Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said.

Santos-Urena was arrested Wednesday in Paramus and charged with one count each of sex assault by sexual contact and child endangerment.

He is scheduled for a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack Monday at 9 a.m.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.