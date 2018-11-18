Prosecutor: Teaneck Cook Had Sexually Explicit Exchanges With Englewood Teen

A 30-year-old cook from Teaneck had sexually explicit online chats with a young teen, said authorities who arrested him.

Jose Solis Vargas was released pending a Dec. 5 first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack on child endangerment charges, records show.

Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said Englewood and Teaneck police assisted his Cyber Crimes Task Force in the investigation and arrest of Vargas, who is married.

They found that Vargas “exchanged messages and sexually explicit dialogue" with a victim between 13 and 16 years old "over the course of approximately two weeks,” the prosecutor said.

Calo thanked both police departments, as well as Lyndhurst police, who participate in the task force.

