Prosecutor: Truck Driver Inappropriately Touched Child In Englewood Supermarket

Authorities arrested a married, 60-year-old truck driver accused of inappropriately touching a child "on an intimate body part" in an Englewood grocery store.

Jorge Galarza of Long Island City, N.Y. was charged with sexual assault by child endangerment after touching a child under the age of 13, Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said.

The incident occurred on Oct. 13, according to the prosecutor, who did not specify which supermarket.

Galarza's first court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday at 9 a.m.

