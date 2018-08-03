Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot police & fire

Prosecutor: Undercover Cocaine Buys Lead To Arrest Of NYC Man In Fort Lee

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Cristian Cruz-Sanchez
Cristian Cruz-Sanchez Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy BERGEN COUNTY PROSECUTOR

A New York City man was busted in Fort Lee after selling cocaine to an undercover Bergen County prosecutor’s detective, authorities said.

Detectives began investigating Cristian Cruz-Sanchez, 44, after receiving a tip in July that Cruz-Sanchez was selling cocaine in the area, Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said.

Four undercover buys followed, the last of which occurred Thursday in Fort Lee, where Cruz-Sanchez was arrested, he said.

A judge ordered him released pending further court action – under New Jersey’s 2017 bail reform law -- after a hearing the following day in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.