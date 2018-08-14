Prospect Park PD: One Caught, One Sought In West Milford Car Burglary Spree

West Milford police were searching for a Prospect Park man who they said used stolen credit cards from several cars that he burglarized with a female accomplice.

Shamarr Soto, 21, entered four unlocked vehicles in the Upper Greenwood Lake section of town on July 28 along with Alexayra Palma, 25, also of Prospect park, Chief Timothy Storbeck said.

Palma who was taken into custody after detectives charged both with the crimes on Aug. 15, Storbeck said. She was released pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Municipal Court in Paterson.

An arrest warrant was issued for Soto -- formerly of West Milford -- who, like Palma, faces several counts of burglary, theft and credit card fraud.

