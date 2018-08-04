Prospect Park PD: Wreckless Driver Had Warrants, 300 Bags Of Heroin

A driver with outstanding warrants who nearly hit a parked car while backing up was carrying 300 envelopes of heroin stamped “ROLEX,” said Prospect Park police who arrested her.

After stopping the sliver Audi on Hopper Street, Officer Craig Bonagura noticed that the driver, 33-year-old Shanea Dunbar, “making furtive movements toward the center console as if she was attempting to conceal something,” Capt. Ammen Matari said.

Bonagura then spotted a clear bag containing the bundled heroin, Matari said.

Dunbar – who had outstanding warrants out of Elmwood Park and East Orange -- was charged with drug-related offenses, issued several traffic summonses and sent to the Passaic County Jail, the captain said.

A judge later ordered her released, pending further court action, under New Jersey’s 2017 bail reform law.

