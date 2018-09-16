Contact Us
Raid Turns Up Two Guns, 430 Bags Of Heroin At Ex-Con's Home, Paterson Police Say

Jerry DeMarco
Almonte's 17th Avenue home at the corner of East 28th Street. Photo Credit: Googlemaps

Paterson police seized two illegally-owned guns and 430 bags of heroin while arresting an ex-con who they said dealt drugs from a corner house in an Eastside neighborhood.

Concerned citizens pointed Narcotics Division detectives to the 17th Avenue home at the corner of East 28th Street, leading to a raid and the arrest of 30-year-old Manuel Almonte, Police Director Jerry Speziale said.

Along with the heroin, they seized 43 baggies of pot, more than $200 in suspected drug cash and the two handguns -- a 7.65-caliber Beretta and a .45-caliber Llama, Speziale said.

Detectives also arrested alleged Cleveland Spencer, 57, of nearby East 30th Street, who’d just bought two bags of pot from Almonte, the director said.

Almonte faces a variety of drug and weapons offenses, including two counts of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

He remained held Tuesday in the Passaic County Jail after a judge denied his release following Friday’s arrest.

