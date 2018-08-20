Ramsey Police Chief Sets Record Straight On False Claims

Ramsey Police Chief Bryan Gurney – a 37-year veteran who’s been the borough’s top cop that past 16 years -- addresses claims made in a recent political mailer about his department:

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: As you may or may not know, two years ago the Ramsey Police Department was served with a lawsuit claiming hostile work environment. Most of the allegations in this suit were spun, never happened, or completely untrue. Others could have been legally argued and explained.

The allegations went back nearly 14 years, and were never reported to Borough Officials or to me by the plaintiff officer. It is also important to remember that law suit contained unanswered allegations, not facts.

The officers that were mentioned in the allegations of the lawsuit complaint, which were many, looked forward to the deposition process so we would be able to give our sides of the story.

Unfortunately, we never got that opportunity. We also are not allowed to discuss Internal Affairs investigations and disciplinary actions. If we were, it would have answered many of the allegations in the lawsuit complaint.

I also went through the suit complaint, point-by-point, that pertained to me with the Borough Administrator, defense counsel, Borough Attorney and Mayor Dillon, with all relevant reports and documentation. They were all completely satisfied with my explanations.

This lawsuit was filed only a couple months after a senior and better-qualified officer was promoted to sergeant. I feel that this is the true motivation for the suit.

In each instance during a promotional process, the best-qualified candidate is identified and recommended. The recommendation is forwarded to the mayor for consideration and appointment. The only time the Public Safety Committee’s and my recommendation was not followed was during the Richard Muti term.

Promotions are based on a number of areas within the policy, which includes job performance, interviews and supervisory recommendations. The entire supervisory and command staff, the borough administrator, public safety committee and mayor have significant input in promotions. By consensus, the best candidate for promotion is identified.

Although I deny that this officer was ever treated differently than any other officer, I understood that there is a business aspect of suits such as these. Settlements in these types of suits are very common.

Early on, I advised the officers involved to be prepared that a settlement payoff was possible. Settlements are as a result of the “fee-shifting” law in New Jersey (see N.J.S.A. § 10:5-27.1).

The fee-shifting law in New Jersey comes into play when there is a suit citing violation under the New Jersey Law Against Discrimination and there is a jury award. The defendants would then be liable for the plaintiff’s attorney fees.

The Joint Insurance Fund and their assigned defense counsels are reluctant to litigate these types of cases. Even a minimal award, as small as one dollar, could cost millions of dollars in legal fees. In this case, counsel from the Joint Insurance Fund recommended a settlement under the fear of fee shifting. It should be noted that the insurance company paid, not the taxpayers.

In a recent political letter, Mr. Muti and his running mates, “VEHEMENTLY” disagree with the Borough’s position of no wrongdoing in the lawsuit.

In this suit, there were numerous citations in the complaint. Evidently, Mr. Muti does not recall that he was mayor for 40 citings in the lawsuit complaint (Jan. 1, 2003–Dec. 31, 2006).

On any and all employee actions, discipline and promotions, I brief the Mayor, Borough Administrator and Public Safety Chair. At times, labor and special counsel would be assigned, particularly in disciplinary actions.

I have worked with Mayor Dillon, Botta and Muti in my position as Chief of Police. I submit that I met with Mr. Muti almost on a daily basis during his term, more than the other two mayors combined. He was briefed on all aspects of the operations of the police department, employee issues and disciplinary actions. Mr. Muti also assigned special counsel to prosecute disciplinary matter against the plaintiff officer.

Never once did Mr. Muti question my handling of these employee issues as mayor. As a matter of fact, on several occasions, Mr. Muti as mayor, publicly commended me on my performance.

If you believe what Mr. Muti and his running mates’ position on the denial of wrongdoing on behalf of the Borough of Ramsey, you can only conclude that Mr. Muti is as culpable as any other person mentioned in this suit.

As mayor, Mr. Muti claimed he was the highest law enforcement official in the Borough of Ramsey and that he was, in uncertain terms, in charge. Mr. Muti was involved in all personnel and disciplinary matters during his term. Now, Muti and his team are exploiting a flawed system for their political platform.

The truth is that if this case ever went to trial, Mr. Muti would have been named as a witness and maybe a defendant.

Shortly after Mr. Muti’s loss to Mayor Dillon, he began a campaign against sick-time payouts for Ramsey employees. In his writings he cited me as the worst offender. I was advised that he made a complaint to the NJ Dept. Consumer Affairs.

The irony in his complaint is that Mr. Muti, once again, appears not to recall that as mayor, he wrote the language regarding sick time and annual sick-time buyout and signed my contract in 2003. The language in my present contract is the same as my first contract.

Mr. Muti and his running mates are now attacking a provision that Mr. Muti himself created, which I have utilized since his time as mayor. Now Muti has tried to examine all of my sick-time records since being hired by Borough of Ramsey back in 1979. I have not called in sick since 1994.

It is not my sick time however. It is that Mr. Muti holds a personal grudge with me due to [my wife’s] support of Mayor Dillon in the mayoral election of 2014.

Mr. Muti also blames me for a letter to the editor my brother, who is a retired 22-year Army veteran, wrote with regard to an inappropriate address Mr. Muti gave at a Memorial Day ceremony in Ramsey.

I have never written or gone public with anything like this before. I normally will sit back and let things pass. However, Muti and his running mates never inquired about my side of this lawsuit and viewed the allegations as the truth for their political gain. People that know me know that I treat women with respect and pride myself as being a gentleman.

This will be the fourth election cycle that Mr. Muti has run for mayor since I have been a command staff police officer. I have seen his bullying attacks on other borough officials before. If he chooses to try and bully me, I am not going to stand by while he and his running mates besmirch a career that I am very proud of.

I intend to defend myself with the release of as much information that I am legally allowed to divulge on this suit, as well as other matters.

My integrity and honor means everything to me. If you need any clarification, call me at (201) 818-1344 . If you would like to share this with others, please feel free.

~Ramsey Police Chief Bryan Gurney

