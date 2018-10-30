RECOGNIZE HIM? Franklin Lakes Police Release Photos Of Stop & Shop Armed Robber

Franklin Lakes police released photos Friday of a robber who jumped the counter at a local Stop & Shop and pointed a pistol at a pharmacist.

The robber – who was described as white, in his early 20s, with a medium build and light-colored hair – was wearing a blue hoodie covered by a gold and blue flannel coat, along with blue jeans and white sneakers when he pulled off the holdup just before 9 p.m. Wednesday, Capt. John Bakelaar said.

After jumping the counter, he “removed a semi-automatic pistol from his waistband and pointed the weapon in the face of the pharmacist,” Bakelaar said. “[He demanded cough syrup with codeine, was given the syrup and fled the store, running toward Franklin Avenue.”

A Bergen County sheriff’s K-9 unit -- as well as police from Ramsey, Mahwah and other neighboring towns -- assisted in what became a fruitless search.

Bakelaar asked that anyone who knows the robber, sees him or has information that might help catch him call Franklin Lakes police: (201) 891-3131 .

