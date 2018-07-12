Rekindled Fire Guts Fair Lawn House

A rekindled fire gutted a Fair Lawn house on Friday.

All Fair Lawn fire companies – along with Fair Lawn Heavy Rescue, police and EMS -- responded to what initially was a two-alarm blaze in the 900 block of Bellair Avenue at 4:45 p.m. that was quickly doused.

Everyone got out safely and no injuries were reported.

The blaze rekindled five hours later, extending to the second floor.

******

UPDATE: Two fundraisers are helping the Horowitz family, who lost nearly everything in the fire .

******

Saddle Brook firefighters and a paramedic team from The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood also responded.

A report from another media organization that a menorah "may" have ignited the fire couldn't be officially confirmed.

Boyd A. Loving contributed to this report.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.