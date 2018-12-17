Contact Us
Resident Hospitalized In Hackensack High-Rise Blaze

Cecilia Levine
Jerry DeMarco
Bogota, Maywood and Ridgefield Park firefighters were among the mutual aid responders. Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine

A resident was hospitalized with smoke inhalation in a Wednesday afternoon fire at a Hackensack high-rise apartment building.

The blaze -- caused by an unattended flame in the kitchen -- began on the fifth floor of The Pierre in Hackensack around 4 p.m.

Fire officials evacuated floors five and above and had the fire under control in roughly 10 minutes, Hackensack Fire Capt. Justin Derevyanik said.

The building was deemed safe for residents to return around 5 p.m. One tenant had been relocated there after a fire at her home in Maywood.

Englewood and Teaneck assisted, while Maywood, Bogota, Ridgefield Park and South Hackensack provided coverage for the city.

ALSO SEE: Two pedestrians were hospitalized with injuries that responders said weren’t considered serious Wednesday afternoon after they were hit by a car on River Street in Hackensack.

https://hackensack.dailyvoice.com/police-fire/two-pedestrians-struck-in-hackensack-hospitalized/745963/

