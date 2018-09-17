Residents On Maywood Dead End Complain, Neighbor Busted For Drugs For Second Time In 3 Weeks

A Maywood man arrested only a few weeks ago with a half-pound of pot and more than $2,500 in drug proceeds kept dealing from his house, said police who busted him again on Thursday.

New Jersey’s 2017 bail reform law forced authorities to release 22-year-old Salvatore Ferriolo after he was arrested with a Hackensack man on Aug. 30.

Responding to several complaints from concerned citizens, police raided his family’s home on dead-ended Louis Street and found marijuana, hash oil and THC edibles, Police Chief David Pegg said.

Ferriolo was charged with several drug-related offenses and sent to the Bergen County Jail pending a hearing in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Maywood police arrested him and 21-year-old John Martinez of Hackensack two weeks ago after Pegg said they were found with a half-pound of marijuana and $2,537 in drug cash.

