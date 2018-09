Firefighters rescued more than 100 people from a flooded Fairview industrial park on Tuesday.

Responders used a backhoe and a High Water Rescue Vehicle brought by Ridgefield firefighters to evacuate the industrial park at 815 Fairview Avenue, Fairview Police Chief Martin Kahn said.

Rain swelled creeks fed by the Hackensack River, flooding the area just off Broad Avenue.

