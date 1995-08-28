Reward Offered For Information In Shooting Near Englewood Shopping District

Englewood police turned to the public for help Tuesday in investigating shots fired overnight a short distance from the downtown commercial district. A reward was being offered.

Several witnesses confirmed that shots were fired around 2:40 a.m. Friday on Mattlage Place, but police weren’t sure whether anyone was struck, Detective Capt. Tim Torell said.

Anyone with information that could help find the shooter is asked to contact city detectives: (201) 568-4875 .

The Bergenfield-Bogota-Englewood-Teaneck-Hackensack CrimeStoppers Group, as always, offers scash rewards up to $1,000 for any information that significantly aids in any police investigation.

Callers can leave a tip anytime on the CrimeStoppers website at bergencrimestoppers.org or call (844) 466-6789 .

