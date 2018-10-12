Ridgefield Park Teen Shot Outside Home, Pair Sought

UPDATE: A Ridgefield Park teenager was hospitalized after being shot in the leg outside his house Sunday by one of two men who then fled, authorities told Daily Voice.

The Gordon Street shooting occurred around 3:30 p.m.

Authorities said they couldn't confirm an initial report that the pair wore masks and sped off in a dark SUV.

They did say another report that the pair were spotted at a Bogota gas station was wrong.

So was a claim that the victim was in critical condition.

He was being treated for a non-fatal wound at Hackensack University Medical Center, they said.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office was investigating along with village police.

