Led by two officers and boosted by local businesses, members of Ridgefield P.B.A. Local #330 collected 57 backpacks for borough schoolchildren.

Donations by Walmart of North Bergen and Lawton Exxon and the Oritani Bank, both of Ridgefield supported the campaign spearheaded by Officers Gregory Anastassatos and Digna Mendez.

