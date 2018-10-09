Contact Us
Ridgewood Bus Crash Sends One To Hospital

Jerry DeMarco
A tow truck removed the heavily-damaged compact SUV.
A tow truck removed the heavily-damaged compact SUV. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

An out-of-service NJ Transit bus collided with an SUV in Ridgewood before dawn Friday.

The Subaru Forester driver was taken to The Valley Hospital with what responders said were injuries that weren’t life-threatening after the crash at the corner of West Glen Avenue and North Monroe Street. The bus driver refused medical treatment.

A tow truck removed the heavily-damaged compact SUV.

Ridgewood police, firefighters and EMS responded. Firefighters cleaned up a significant fuel spill.

There was no immediate word on possible summonses.

Boyd A. Loving contributed to this account.

