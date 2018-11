Firefighters used the Jaws of Life to free the driver of an SUV that collided with another vehicle in Ridgewood Friday night.

Village EMS took two victims of the crash at South Monroe Street and West Ridgewood Avenue to The Valley Hospital.

None of the injuries was considered life-threatening, responders said.

Village police also responded.

Boyd A. Loving contributed to this account.

