Ridgewood Mom: Thief Rang Up $1,000 In Mahwah, Wyckoff Library Fines Using Son’s Card

A Ridgewood mom was facing $1,000 in fines from public libraries in Mahwah and Wyckoff for overdue items that she said were checked out by someone using her 12-year-old son’s library card.

The Mountain Avenue resident said the unknown thief someone got hold of her son’s card and checked out 46 items from the two libraries in a single day.

She was on the hook for the fines until she could prove otherwise, she said.

Police in Mahwah and Wyckoff were investigating.

