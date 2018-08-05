Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Roof Of Attached Paramus Garage Collapses

Jerry DeMarco
In the 300 block of Hickory Avenue in Paramus.
In the 300 block of Hickory Avenue in Paramus. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

Paramus building inspectors were examining a home Wednesday morning after the roof of an attached garage collapsed.

Paramus police, firefighters and Rescue Squad members responded to the Hickory Avenue home after a  neighbor called 911.

No one was injured.

A subcode official from the borough Building Department was summoned to evaluate the home's suitability for continued occupancy.

Boyd A. Loving contributed to this account.

