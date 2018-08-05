Roof Of Attached Paramus Garage Collapses

Paramus building inspectors were examining a home Wednesday morning after the roof of an attached garage collapsed.

Paramus police, firefighters and Rescue Squad members responded to the Hickory Avenue home after a neighbor called 911.

No one was injured.

A subcode official from the borough Building Department was summoned to evaluate the home's suitability for continued occupancy.

Boyd A. Loving contributed to this account.

