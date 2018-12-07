Runaway: New Milford Girl, 16, Reported Missing

Family members said a 16-year-old New Milford girl went missing over the weekend.

Cynthia Frank is a little over 5 feet tall and about 125 pounds, with reddish-brown shoulder-length hair, they said.

She was wearing black leggings, a purple zippered jacket and black Ugg-type boots when she was last seen on Charles Street heading toward Madison Avenue around 2 p.m. Saturday, loved ones said.

She's apparently run away before, those who know her said.

Anyone who sees her, or know where to find Cynthia, is asked to contact New Milford police at (201) 261-1400 or Deborah at (201) 390-8346 .

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.