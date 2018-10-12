Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Cabbie Captures Illegal Immigrant With Knife Who Robbed Woman At Cliffside Park Bus Stop
DV Pilot police & fire

Rutherford Woman, 44, Slashed, Police Hunt Attacker

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Santiago Avenue
Santiago Avenue Photo Credit: Googlemaps

Authorities were searching for a Hudson County man who they said slashed a 44-year-old Rutherford woman’s face Monday morning.

The victim, who was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center after the attack on Santiago Place, identified him as a 22-year-old acquaintance, Capt. Patrick Feliciano said.

Police were at the scene within minutes, then requested a Bergen County sheriff’s K-9 unit.

Police were temporarily withholding the suspect’s identity while they searched for him in Jersey City and Hoboken, he said.

“We have several good leads that we’re following right now,” the captain told Daily Voice. “We’re also asking neighbors to check their surveillance video.”

Those who find anything of value on their video are asked to contact Rutherford PD: (201) 939-6000 .

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.