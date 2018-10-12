Rutherford Woman, 44, Slashed, Police Hunt Attacker

Authorities were searching for a Hudson County man who they said slashed a 44-year-old Rutherford woman’s face Monday morning.

The victim, who was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center after the attack on Santiago Place, identified him as a 22-year-old acquaintance, Capt. Patrick Feliciano said.

Police were at the scene within minutes, then requested a Bergen County sheriff’s K-9 unit.

Police were temporarily withholding the suspect’s identity while they searched for him in Jersey City and Hoboken, he said.

“We have several good leads that we’re following right now,” the captain told Daily Voice. “We’re also asking neighbors to check their surveillance video.”

Those who find anything of value on their video are asked to contact Rutherford PD: (201) 939-6000 .

